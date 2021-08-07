All they had to do was check ClevelandGuardians

The Cleveland Guardians were already a roller derby team, but the MLB franchise couldn’t be bothered to look that up for themselves.Photo: Getty Images. Obviously, a lot went into Cleveland’s MLB team changing their name. They had to sift through all the suggestions, get some sense of what fans would like and what would be manageable, and then worry about logos and the like. More goes into this at the highest level that you or I can think of, or at least that’s what they’d tell you to justify spending what was assuredly an ungodly amount of money with design firms and consultants to come to their choice.