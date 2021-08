Video gaming has grown tremendously over the years to become one of the largest cultures globally. With the production of mobile compatible video games, the number of players is expected to continue increasing. Thus, mobile casinos that not only allow mobile users to stream video games, but also bet on esports events and tournaments are expected to gain more popularity. Casino comparison websites list the top mobile casinos, how to get started and where to find the games and markets to play. You can also benefit from different types of bonuses such as a welcome bonus that will kick off your esport betting.