Julio Jones already feels at ‘home’ with Titans, who expect
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — After a decade, some habits are hard to break. Former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones slipped and mentioned the Falcons when asked about how the Tennessee Titans are handling expectations during his first training camp news conference. He also joked about how he accidentally signs autographs with No. 11 (Jones changed to No. 2 after being traded in June) after wearing the number for 10 years.www.uticaphoenix.net
Comments / 0