Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Julio Jones already feels at ‘home’ with Titans, who expect

By David Laguerre
uticaphoenix.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. — After a decade, some habits are hard to break. Former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones slipped and mentioned the Falcons when asked about how the Tennessee Titans are handling expectations during his first training camp news conference. He also joked about how he accidentally signs autographs with No. 11 (Jones changed to No. 2 after being traded in June) after wearing the number for 10 years.

www.uticaphoenix.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Jones
Person
A.j. Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Ravens#American Football#Baltimore Times#Cheyney University#Ole Miss#The Hall Of Fame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLBleacher Report

Latest Win-Loss Predictions for Every NFL Team

While the NFL draft and free agency provided plenty of on-paper insight as to what teams might look like in 2021, real answers and concerns are being uncovered now that camps have started. The Green Bay Packers, for example, know they'll have quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Los Angeles Rams know...
NFLPopculture

Julio Jones and Roddy White Accused of Aiding Illegal Marijuana Operation

Julio Jones and Roddy White are being accused of aiding in an illegal marijuana operation. According to Larry Brown Sports, a cannabis business called Genetixs filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court which had the name of Jones, White and his company SLW Holdings Inc. Genetix accuses Jones and White, former Atlanta Falcons teammates, of going behind the company's back to work for John Van Beek. Larry Brown Sports reports the Van Beek allegedly cultivated and grew cannabis for sale on the illegal black market.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Falcons Owner Has Brutally Honest Admission On Julio Jones

The Atlanta Falcons will begin training camp this weekend, but will be without one of their staples of the last decade: wide receiver Julio Jones. The organization decided to trade the seven-time Pro Bowler to the Tennessee Titans this offseason to cut salary and will now be without their most consistent pass-catcher of the past few years.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Titans Release Quarterback Following Veteran Signing

The Titans reshaped their quarterback room on Thursday when they signed former USC star and veteran quarterback Matt Barkley. That has since resulted in one quarterback getting the boot. Tennessee has released former Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer, according to Ari Meirov of PFF. Barkley, meanwhile, joins a Titans quarterback...
NFL247Sports

The Highest-Paid NFL Players Ever, Ranked

Who's the top-earning NFL player of all time? Here's a hint: It's not Tom Brady, Peyton Manning or Aaron Rodgers. So, who is it?. We've assembled a countdown of the 50 biggest money-makers in NFL history, according to Spotrac data. Football and financial stats are current through the end of the 2020 season.
NFLBleacher Report

Todd Gurley II and Other NFL Players Who Need to Be Signed Immediately

While NFL teams prepare for the first full week of preseason games, front offices will keep tabs on the free-agent pool. As always, clubs will weigh injuries, training camp performances and the overall talent at a position before signing a free agent. The top veterans can provide significant help without going through a full offseason program.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Falcons Reportedly Meeting With Former Star College Running Back

D’Onta Foreman was a monster at Texas, rushing for 2,028 yards in just 11 games back in 2016. He averaged 6.3 yards per carry that season, scoring 15 times. Now, the former All-American and Doak Walker Award winner will attempt to catch on with another NFL team, and is meeting with the Atlanta Falcons.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans' A.J. Brown on disrespect of Ryan Tannehill: 'It's nonsense'

Just like the rest of the Tennessee Titans fan base, wide receiver A.J. Brown is high on the team’s offense going into the 2021 campaign — and for good reason. An already elite offense that sported Brown, running back Derrick Henry and quarterback Ryan Tannehill has now added wide receiver Julio Jones, who was acquired via trade with the Atlanta Falcons back in June.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Atlanta Falcons sign former Georgia Bulldog

The Atlanta Falcons have once again signed former Georgia Bulldogs punter Cameron Nizialek. Nizialek signed a deal to join the Atlanta Falcons practice squad last September, but only spent three weeks with their practice squad. The 26-year-old punter has also spent time in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens but...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Falcons owner Arthur Blank calls out Julio Jones for trade request

The Atlanta Falcons shocked many when they traded away star wide receiver Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans. Behind the scenes, Falcons owner Arthur Blank was not all too pleased with the move. Jones reportedly requested a trade over the offseason after 10 seasons with the team. Instead of engaging...
NFL247Sports

Titans coach Mike Vrabel boots Brady Breeze from practice after hit

The NFL's August crackdown on ill-advised hits during training camp are continuing this week. Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel removed rookie safety Brady Breeze from practice on Wednesday following a vicious hit on a teammate. "He has to be smarter than that when the ball is up in the air,...
NFLsportstalkatl.com

Falcons waive Deadrin Senat

The Deadrin Senat era in Atlanta is officially over. Senat’s Falcons career will go down as both underwhelming and intriguing. He flashed a lot of promise as a rookie, appearing in 15 games and starting in two. However, he was only active for seven games over the next two seasons, recording four combined tackles, and most of his absences were not injury related. For whatever reason, he wasn’t impressing coaches enough to even make the 53-man roster more often than not, so it’s not surprising that he has been released now that the Falcons have a new regime in place. Perhaps Senat catches on with another team, but this could be the end to a very short NFL career for the 2018 third-round selection.
NFLFanSided

Tennessee Titans: Taylor Lewan is attempting to do something superhuman

When people say things like “the band is getting back together”, these are the types of things that they’re discussing. The facts for the Tennessee Titans and every other NFL team will always include the following theory. Injuries are unavoidable. The hope is however that if there’s an emergency, young guys can step up.

Comments / 0

Community Policy