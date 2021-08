After an absence of 13 years, the sports of baseball (men) and softball (women) have made their return to the Olympics. Both popular additions with the host nation. Softball began before the Games officially opened with baseball following the women's competition. And it indeed proved to be a popular pick to return to the Olympics with Japan beating the USA 2-0 in the final to take the gold medal. In the bronze-medal match Canada beat Mexico 3-0.