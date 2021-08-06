Donald “Don” J. McClanahan, age 88, of Blanchester, passed away Sunday August 1, 2021, at the Dayton VA Medical Center. He was born on June 29, 1933, in Williamstown, Kentucky, the son of the late Joseph Roy McClanahan and Cassie Ann (Sanders) McClanahan. Don worked many years as an engineer for General Electric and he proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War and was awarded the Purple Heart Medal. Don enjoyed working, especially working outside, and spending time with his family and friends. Don is survived by his wife, Janet McClanahan; two children, Patrick McClanahan of Wrightsville, Ohio, and Kelly Pelfrey of Hernando Beach, Florida; four grandchildren, Joseph McClanahan, Brandy (Bill) Strange, Douglas (Paula) McClanahan, and Dale (Erica) McClanahan; eight great grandchildren, Dylan, Collin, Emily, Aniston, Olivia, Nora, Harper, and Lincoln; a great-great granddaughter, Carter Nicole, and a brother, Ronald McClanahan of Cincinnati. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Michael McClanahan, Brian McClanahan, and several siblings. There will be no visitation or services. Burial will take place at a later date at the convenience of the family. The Turner & Son Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.