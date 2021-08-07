Steve Diduch served his country and the Corry community well

Steve Diduch sure did a lot for his country from serving in the U.S. Army and Marines in several places here in this country as well as Korea and Germany and others. He was a backbone at the Corry VFW in many capacities. At 88 years young, he has so many stories. One of my favorites was when he was stationed in Korea they had Spam for breakfast (fried), lunch (sandwiches) and dinner (baked). He was a member of the Color Guard in Corry and way back when, he participated in the pregame of a Green Bay Packers game.