Environment

Periods of rain and thunder Saturday and Saturday night

By Ron Trenda
mprnews.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany of us awoke to the sound of thunder this morning. That’s been rare in this summer of drought. Parts of southwestern Minnesota saw their rain and thunder overnight. Additional periods of showers and thunderstorms are expected today in much of Minnesota and western Wisconsin. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s High-Resolution Rapid-Refresh (HRRR) forecast model shows the potential rainfall pattern from 6 a.m. Saturday to 11 p.m. Saturday:

