Jalen Reagor #18, Philadelphia Eagles (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) It’s August 3rd at the time of this story being written and published, and if you’re a Philadelphia Eagles fan, you already know what that means. The Birds put on pads today. It’s been a fairly decent camp that has, for the most part, gone on without a hitch, but there isn’t a fan of this proud franchise that isn’t aware of the news that came down on the first Monday of August.