From the Miami Hurricanes entering through smoke to Traveler, the live horse mascot of the USC Trojans, galloping the sidelines in Los Angeles, college football provides its fans with an experience that is completely its own. Each campus, stadium and fan base has something different to offer to the average fan and each school thinks its traditions are second to none. Who better to highlight the unique culture surrounding college football than a group of writers who are dedicated to the sport and have seen nearly every song, entrance and atmosphere around the country?