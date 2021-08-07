Cancel
Richmond, VA

1006 W 47th St, Richmond City, VA 23225

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis charming 1939 Cape Cod is conveniently located on a great block of Forest Hill Terrace within walking distance of O'Tooles, Little Nickel, Blanchard's Coffee, Outpost, Forest Hill Park and the James River! There is also quick access to Downtown, VCU and I-95. The home offers living room with fireplace, dining room with cute built-in cabinet, the perfect spot for a home office, sunny breakfast area leading to the deck and 4 spacious bedrooms. Other amenities include original moldings/doors, oak wood floors, central air, replacement windows, deck, fenced yard, 16' x 10' shed with electricity plus a garden shed & mature landscaping. Your decorator's eye will bring this dream home to it's full potential!

