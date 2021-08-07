Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

Warm waters further threaten depleted Maine shrimp fishery

By PATRICK WHITTLE
Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08t5Qg_0bKn4kOg00

PORTLAND, Maine — (AP) — Maine's long-shuttered shrimp fishing business has a chance to reopen in the coming winter, but the warming of the ocean threatens to keep the industry shut down.

Maine shrimp were once a winter delicacy, but the fishery has been shut down since 2013. Scientists have said environmental conditions in the warming Gulf of Maine are inhospitable for the cold water-loving shrimp.

An interstate regulatory board is scheduled to make a decision this fall about whether to extend a moratorium on the shrimp fishery that is slated to end this year. Scientists have not seen a lot of good signs that suggest reopening the fishery is a good idea, said Dustin Colson Leaning, a fishery management plan coordinator for the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission, which regulates the business.

“Looking at recent data hasn't been very encouraging, and as you know, the ocean temperature isn't cooling,” Leaning said. “On the environmental side, it doesn't seem to be encouraging.”

A 2019 report from the Atlantic States commission found that the shrimp were depleted, the number of shrimp that were able to spawn was “extremely low,” and “recent environmental conditions continue to be unfavorable” for the species. New data about the shrimp will become available this year, but it will be limited because a lot of scientific surveys were canceled by the coronavirus pandemic, Colson said.

The shrimp are small, pink shrimp that are also fished by Canadian fishermen, though the Canadian product can be challenging to find for U.S. consumers compared to the more ubiquitous farmed and Gulf of Mexico shrimp that stock supermarket freezers.

New England fishermen often caught millions of pounds of the fish every winter. The catch exceeded 10 million pounds in several years in the 1990s and topped that total as recently as 2011 before a collapse in 2013.

Maine's fishing industry could use them back, said Lester Durant, manager of Cundy's Harbor Wharf in Harpswell, where many shrimpers used to bring their catch to land.

“It was a great fishery, a nice product,” Durant said. “We bought a lot of shrimp there years ago.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
3K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harpswell, ME
State
Maine State
City
Portland, ME
City
Mexico, ME
Local
Maine Business
Local
Maine Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shrimp Fishery#Fish#Gulf Of Mexico#Ap#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
AgriculturePosted by
WOKV

Fires charring US West range set up ranchers for hardship

LAME DEER, Mont. — (AP) — Wildfires tearing through eastern Montana and elsewhere in the U.S. West are devouring vast areas of rangeland that cattle ranchers depend upon, setting the stage for a potential shortage of livestock forage as the hot, dry summer grinds on. On the Northern Cheyenne Indian...
Montana StatePosted by
WOKV

Wildfire bears down on Montana towns as West burns

LAME DEER, Mont. — (AP) — A wildfire bore down on rural southeastern Montana towns Thursday as continuing hot, dry weather throughout the West drove flames through more than a dozen states. Several thousand people in Montana remained under evacuation orders as the Richard Spring Fire advanced across the sparsely-populated...
Public HealthPosted by
WOKV

States that had a grip on COVID now seeing a crush of cases

The COVID-19 surge that is sending hospitalizations to all-time highs in parts of the South is also clobbering states like Hawaii and Oregon that were once seen as pandemic success stories. After months in which they kept cases and hospitalizations at manageable levels, they are watching progress slip away as...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
WOKV

EXPLAINER: 5 takeaways from the release of 2020 census data

The Census Bureau on Thursday issued its long-awaited portrait of how the U.S. has changed over the past decade, releasing a trove of demographic data that will be used to redraw political maps across an increasingly diverse country. The data will also shape how $1.5 trillion in federal spending is distributed each year.
Public HealthPosted by
WOKV

The Latest: Health & Human Services orders shots for workers

WASHINGTON -- The federal Department of Health and Human Services is requiring employees who provide care for patients to get their COVID-19 shots. The order from HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra will affect more than 25,000 clinicians, researchers, contractors, trainees and volunteers with the National Institutes of Health, the Indian Health Service, and the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps.

Comments / 0

Community Policy