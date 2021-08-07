University of Kansas spring honor roll

Jeremy Humphers, Devon Energy senior vice president and chief accounting officer, has been named East Central University’s Distinguished Alumnus for 2021. “It’s definitely humbling and it’s an honor,” Humphers said. “It’s hard to take individual credit for it. I have been surrounded by a lot of people who have helped me be successful, and anytime some kind of acknowledgement like this comes my way it’s easy for me to see a lot of people who helped me get there.”