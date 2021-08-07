Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Allegany County, MD

ALLEGANY MAGAZINE AUGUST 2021: When's the last time you stopped at the Lavale Tollhouse?

Cumberland Times-News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen’s the last time you stopped at the Tollhouse?. Admit it. Confess. It’s been quite a while since you actually pulled the car over and stopped at the Lavale Tollhouse isn’t it? I know I know. It’s always been there. But there’s a reason it’s always been there – it’s famous. The tollhouse in Lavale is the last remaining tollhouse among hundreds that used to be located along the National Highway – the first government sponsored program to build a road going east to west across the nation – and it all began in Allegany County. And the very first toll – or the very last (depending on the direction of travel), was collected at the gate in Lavale.

www.times-news.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cumberland, MD
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
City
Grantsville, MD
Allegany County, MD
Lifestyle
County
Allegany County, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toll Roads#Signage#Downtown Columbus#Allegany#The Lavale Tollhouse#The Lavale Toll House#Tuscan#Trans Appalachian#The National Road
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Hiking
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy