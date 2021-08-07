ALLEGANY MAGAZINE AUGUST 2021: When's the last time you stopped at the Lavale Tollhouse?

When’s the last time you stopped at the Tollhouse?. Admit it. Confess. It’s been quite a while since you actually pulled the car over and stopped at the Lavale Tollhouse isn’t it? I know I know. It’s always been there. But there’s a reason it’s always been there – it’s famous. The tollhouse in Lavale is the last remaining tollhouse among hundreds that used to be located along the National Highway – the first government sponsored program to build a road going east to west across the nation – and it all began in Allegany County. And the very first toll – or the very last (depending on the direction of travel), was collected at the gate in Lavale.