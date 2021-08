Tonight’s PBC card on FS1 might not look particularly extraordinary on the surface of things, but anyone who saw last week’s Michael Coffie-Jonathan Rice showdown knows that you don’t need stars to present a great evening of boxing. And so, Lithuania’s 13-0 welterweight Eimantas Stanionis will be squaring off against popular 39-8 vet Luis Collazo. Some of us still remember a few years back when a Collazo body shot came close to derailing Keith Thurman’s then burgeoning career. Now 40, Collazo aims to upset the apple cart by handing Stanionis his first loss.