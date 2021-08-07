10 questions as Kansas State enters 2021 fall camp
As Kansas State's preparations get underway ahead of the 2021 season, it's time for us to ask some looming questions before another fall of football. K-State enters the season following a Covid impacted 2020 season that saw the Cats play only 10 games. The Wildcats finished the season 4-6 overall and 4-5 in Big 12 Conference play. While normal bowl eligibility rules were thrown to the side in 2020, the Wildcats did not accept an invitation to play in a bowl game.247sports.com
Comments / 0