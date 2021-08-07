10 questions as Kansas State enters 2021 fall camp

The Michigan Wolverines begin their fall camp leading up to the 2021 season on Aug. 6, which will see them finally answer some of the biggest questions we have about them. It is tough to do a deep dive on any of the questions we might have given that a lot of it is based on opinion and projection. Some of these things might be able to be quantified, but Jim Harbaugh’s attempted reboot of the program seven years into his tenure certainly is not one of them.