Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

10 questions as Kansas State enters 2021 fall camp

By Zac Carlson
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Kansas State's preparations get underway ahead of the 2021 season, it's time for us to ask some looming questions before another fall of football. K-State enters the season following a Covid impacted 2020 season that saw the Cats play only 10 games. The Wildcats finished the season 4-6 overall and 4-5 in Big 12 Conference play. While normal bowl eligibility rules were thrown to the side in 2020, the Wildcats did not accept an invitation to play in a bowl game.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Louisville, KS
State
Iowa State
State
Florida State
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Football
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Klieman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big 12 Conference#American Football#Covid#Wildcats#Deuce#K State#Prairie View A M
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Stanford University
Related
Arlington, TXKansas City Star

The most interesting players to watch as Kansas State Wildcats begin football camp

Kansas State football players suited up for their first preseason practice of the summer on Friday. It was an exciting moment for everyone involved, as it felt like the Wildcats were taking their first earnest step towards preparing for their season opener against Stanford on Sept. 4 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. That game is still nearly a month away, but kickoff now feels right around the corner.
College Sportsallfans.co

College Football World Reacts To Steve Spurrier’s Blunt Message

Another day, another blunt message from legendary college football head coach Steve Spurrier. The legendary ball coach can’t stop taking shots at Texas following the Longhorns’ announced move to the SEC. Texas, along with Oklahoma, will be moving from the Big 12 to the SEC at some point this decade.
Virginia State247Sports

Virginia football faces a few questions ahead of fall camp

After improving every season since his arrival in Charlottesville, Bronco Mendenhall and the Wahoos stuttered in 2020. After winning the ACC Coastal and playing Florida in the Orange Bowl in early 2020, the Cavs managed to finish 5-5 last season, losing to Virginia Tech and opting out of a bowl game.
Raleigh, NC247Sports

5 position battles to watch in NC State fall camp

RALEIGH, N.C. -- In less than 24 hours, NC State's 2021 season will take one massive step toward the start of the campaign with fall camp officially underway. The Wolfpack heads into the year slightly under the radar in the ACC despite returning 18 starters, but there are still several position battles yet to be won.
College SportsPosted by
On3.com

Phil Steele 16 most improved teams in college football

No. 16 – Mississippi State: Great excitement surrounds the quarterback situation as they feel they have a real competition between great players. Will Rogers appears to be the one they’ll go with, but with either starter, Mike Leach expects to win at least two more games this year and avoid another last-place finish.
Kansas State247Sports

This week in Kansas State tweets - August 9, 2021

Another week in August down means football season is right around the corner, and it's time to take a look at last week's best Kansas State tweets. On Wednesday, K-State athletic director Gene Taylor was announced as the newest member of the College Football Playoff committee. Taylor will serve a three-year term that will begin this season. He replaces Texas athletics director Chris Del Conte as the Big 12's representative on the committee following his removal after Texas announced their intentions to join the SEC.
Oregon State247Sports

Oregon State Fall Camp Position Preview: Quarterback

The countdown to fall camp is on. The Oregon State football team will start its preseason practice session on Friday, August 6th as the Beavers gear up for college football’s return to normalcy and a chance to achieve bowl eligibility for the first time in eight years. As we draw within just a few days of camp, the players are preparing for the season by continuing their offseason workouts, the coaches are meeting to put together their plans, and at BeaverBlitz, we’re previewing all of the position groups on the roster.
Tennessee Staterockytopinsider.com

Offensive Questions One Week From Tennessee Fall Camp

Coach Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Volunteers football team will begin their fall camp one week from Wednesday, on Aug. 4. With countless changes among coaches, players, and administrative representatives since the start of the 2020 season, there are a number of key questions surrounding the Vols offense as camp quickly approaches.
NFLsaturdaytradition.com

5 biggest questions I have as Northwestern enters preseason camp

Northwestern posted an incredible bounceback season in 2020, rolling through the B1G West and into the B1G Championship Game. Not only did the Wildcats make it to Indianapolis last season, but Pat Fitzgerald’s squad played Ohio State down to the wire. If not for a record-breaking performance by Trey Sermon, Northwestern would have likely come away with a conference title in hand.
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama football: 10 key questions with fall camp around the corner

The train in Tuscaloosa just keeps on rolling, as the Alabama Crimson Tide are once again the favorites to win the national championship in 2021. Head coach Nick Saban, who signed a contract extension this summer that runs until he’s 77, boasts a stacked roster coupled with a manageable schedule.
Kansas StateThe Manhattan Mercury

Observations from Kansas State football's 2nd preseason practice

Kansas State football held its second practice of the preseason Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Those in attendance were permitted to watch nearly an hour of the spring-capping practice. Here are some observations from the session. Notably missing. Chabastin Taylor, K-State’s top receiver in receptions and yards last season,...
Texas StatePosted by
FanSided

Texas Football: Should the Longhorns try to flip 4-Star Bryce Anderson?

One of the bigger misses for the 2022 Texas football recruiting class of late came in the form of the talented four-star West Brook (TX) safety Bryce Anderson committing to the rival Texas A&M Aggies back on Aug. 6. The commitment of Anderson was figured to be close to in the bag for Texas and new head coach Steve Sarkisian during the resumption of visit season two months ago.
Alabama Statetdalabamamag.com

Major questions for Alabama that Tide fans want answered in fall camp

We have made it through another offseason without football. The collegiate game returns next month, but the University of Alabama has fall camp on Friday. Student-athletes will report on Thursday, as Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide look to repeat as national champions. Despite the players it lost to the National Football League, especially on offense, this year’s Alabama team is confident.
College SportsMaize n Brew

Fall camp questions: Will Jim Harbaugh’s reboot pay dividends in 2021?

The Michigan Wolverines begin their fall camp leading up to the 2021 season on Aug. 6, which will see them finally answer some of the biggest questions we have about them. It is tough to do a deep dive on any of the questions we might have given that a lot of it is based on opinion and projection. Some of these things might be able to be quantified, but Jim Harbaugh’s attempted reboot of the program seven years into his tenure certainly is not one of them.
Texas State247Sports

Texas enters fall camp with predominantly healthy roster

AUSTIN, Texas — The Longhorns will soon begin fall camp as Texas football prepares for the official start of the Steve Sarkisian era on the Forty Acres. Texas will kick off preseason training camp this Friday and have a nearly 100 percent healthy roster entering the first practice of fall camp with only two players who will start practice in a limited capacity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy