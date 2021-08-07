Neighboring states must coordinate COVID mitigation strategies, say Pitt and Carnegie Mellon scientists

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – BNY Mellon, one of Pittsburgh’s biggest employers, is requiring COVID-19 vaccines for office entry, according to the Pittsburgh Business Times. The requirements will be in place where allowed by local regulations, and there will be exceptions for medical or religious reasons, the Pittsburgh Business Times reports. BNY Mellon is reportedly planning to start a hybrid model in September. BNY Mellon released this statement through a company spokesperson on Friday morning: “Our top priority remains the health and safety of our employees and our clients. As we prepare to work in a hybrid work model, we are reviewing each BNY Mellon location in line with government/jurisdictional guidelines and guidance from international and national health authorities and medical experts. “In an effort to provide the safest possible in-office experience for our employees, where permitted by local regulations, vaccines will be required for entry into offices. However, there will be reasonable accommodations for medical reasons or religious beliefs. “We are immensely proud of the way our global workforce has continued to serve our thousands of clients and stakeholders.” The company joins a list of others like Walmart, Disney, Google and Facebook with vaccine mandates.