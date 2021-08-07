Cancel
Pittsburgh, PA

Neighboring states must coordinate COVID mitigation strategies, say Pitt and Carnegie Mellon scientists

By NCPA Staff
NorthcentralPA.com
 3 days ago
Pittsburgh, Pa. - According to a new analysis by University of Pittsburgh and Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) scientists, non-pharmaceutical interventions (such as mask mandates) can be effective at limiting the spread of COVID-19, but states must consider their geographical neighbors in order to attain control. In addition, the interventions need at least three to four weeks to have a measurable effect.

www.northcentralpa.com

