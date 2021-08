WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – Kyle Larson continued his barnstorming campaign in the NASCAR Cup Series with his fifth victory of the season Sunday afternoon at Watkins Glen Int’l. Back at the wheel of his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet after a two-week break for the Tokyo Olympics that saw him score marquee dirt victories in the Kings Royal at Ohio’s Eldora Speedway and the Prairie Dirt Classic at Fairbury (Ill.) Speedway, Larson made sure to keep the momentum going with his second road course win of the year.