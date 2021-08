Paulette M. Bolton, 72, of Leland, IL passed away Friday, August 6, 2021 at Willow Crest Nursing Pavilion in Sandwich, IL. She was born December 5, 1948 in St Louis, MO the daughter of Paul & Dollie (Schrader) Board. She loved to sew, crochet, and color. Paulette enjoyed feeding the wildlife, especially the birds. She had a green thumb and grew many houseplants. Most of all she loved spending time with her family.