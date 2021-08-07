Chesapeake Lens: Bottlenose Dolphins by Susan Hale

One of the criteria I use in selecting a house of the week is the site and this site was simply breathtaking. Turning off the highway, I drove along a straight road between fields and woods that ended in this property’s circular drive bordered by mature trees of maples, willow oaks, and magnolias. As I began my tour of the grounds, I heard the sound of waves gently lapping the rip rapped shoreline. Following the sound, I walked by the compound of main house, cottage and carriage house to the edge of the lawn. I was mesmerized by the panoramic view of what I soon realized was the confluence of the Eastern Bay and the Chesapeake Bay. The sweeping view begins at Poplar Island to the south, past the tip of Kent Island and the Bloody Point Bar Light at the Chesapeake Bay to the misty tops of the Bay Bridge supports on the far horizon. Looking across the expanse of the Bay, the freighter making its way to Baltimore seemed to be a toy boat and the fifty-four foot tall Bloody Point Bar Light a mere buoy.