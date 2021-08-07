'A Walk through Yates County History' returns
PENN YAN — The annual “A Walk Through Yates County History” returns at Aug. 14 at Lakeview Cemetery on Elm Street. It begins at 2 p.m. Attendees will meet the mysterious Lady In Granite, Robert Selden Rose (gentleman farmer), Mary Wagener Hanford (daughter of Abraham), Julia Shepard (suffragette) and Rhoda Ogden Bradley (abolitionist). Hear their stories as you enjoy the beautiful grounds of the cemetery which is listed on the National Historic Register.www.fltimes.com
