UFC 265: Lewis vs. Gane Fight Card, TV Info, Predictions and More

By Alex Ballentine, Ballentine_Alex
Bleacher Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUFC 265 comes to Houston, Texas, with an interim heavyweight championship fight between Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane serving as the headliner. While the MMA world waits for a potential fight between current champion Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones, the organization has decided to crown an interim champion. A Houston-native in Lewis and a surging star who used to be an Ngnannou sparring partner in Gane makes for an intriguing anchor to the card.

