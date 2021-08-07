NBA Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz on Ben Simmons, Goran Dragic and More
The bulk of the big names came and went in NBA free agency in a whirlwind of deals at the beginning of the week. There have been winners and losers in the proceedings, and a lot of the questions we had heading into the NBA offseason have already been answered. However, no league does player movement in the offseason quite like the NBA, and there's still a lot of time left before the new league year starts.bleacherreport.com
Comments / 1