Kirk Cousins' hometown hospital cuts him as spokesperson over vaccine stance

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 3 days ago
Minnesota Vikings

Kirk Cousins' stance on the COVID-19 vaccine has led to the hospital in his hometown dropping him as its spokesperson.

Holland Hospital, located in Holland, Michigan, issued a statement after learning that Cousins hasn't disclosed his vaccination status, with the Minnesota Vikings quarterback calling it a "very private health decision."

"While we acknowledge that each person is entitled to their own viewpoints, those who speak on our behalf must support messages that align with the hospital's position on matters of vital importance to individual and community health," the hospital's statement reads. "For this reason, Holland Hospital will discontinue using Kirk Cousins as our spokesperson for now."

Cousins hasn't said if he's gotten the vaccine, but the fact that he had to isolate for five days following a potential exposure to a teammate (Kellen Mond) who tested positive means he hasn't received the vaccine.

NFL players who are vaccinated do not have to follow the same protocols as unvaccinated players, which is also why Cousins and a number of other players wear masks while the majority of players and coaches on the team don't have to.

Cousins acknowledged that getting vaccinated is the best way to ensure he's able to practice, play and avoid the virus, but he's "at peace" with his decision. He has considered alternative, less proven ways, to protect himself, like plexiglass walls.

"I've even thought about, 'should i just set up, literally, plexiglass around where I sit so that this could never happen again.' I've thought about it because I'm going to do whatever it takes," Cousins Thursday.

Cousins has served as a spokesperson for the hospital in a number of promotional videos, like this one.

Here is the full statement from Holland Hospital.

“As the trusted health care leader along the lakeshore, we are committed to providing accurate, timely health information and guidance based on guidelines from the CDC and medical experts. While we acknowledge that each person is entitled to their own viewpoints, those who speak on our behalf must support messages that align with the hospital’s position on matters of vital importance to individual and community health.

"For this reason, Holland Hospital will discontinue using Kirk Cousins as our spokesperson for now. We are proud of our association with Kirk. He embodies many values we respect and share as part of our work culture. However, we must be certain that our communications about COVID vaccination are consistent and unequivocal.

"The clear recommendation from the CDC and leading medical experts is that the COVID vaccine is safe, effective and the best defense against becoming infected with the virus. Evidence also indicates that vaccinated individuals may be less likely to carry and transmit the virus to others including children, family members and friends. For these reasons,

"Holland Hospital has and will continue to strongly recommend the COVID vaccine to those who are eligible to receive it. It is important that Holland Hospital maintain the trusted reputation we have earned for providing consistent, truthful information and evidence-based health care guidance."

