Collin County, TX

Plano ISD approves updated health, safety protocols; Collin County officials say yeast infection that killed 4 not public threat, and more top news from DFW

By CI Staff Compilation
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 5 days ago
Read the most popular business and community news from the past week from the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The updated guidelines were revised to reflect Gov. Greg Abbott's May 18 executive order, Texas Education Agency school health operations requirements and guidance from the Collin County Health Services Department, according to the draft version of the document prepared for the board.

DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Denton, TX
DFW Community News

City of Denton Holds Emergency Meeting to Discuss Options Regarding Face Masks

Thursday afternoon at 4 p.m., the City of Denton will hold an emergency meeting regarding the city's options when it comes to face-covering requirements. As other local governments re-enforce mask mandates, the topic came up earlier this week during the regular council meeting on Tuesday according to Ryan Adams, the director of customer service and public affairs for the city of Denton.
Dallas County, TX
DFW Community News

Gov. Abbott’s Challenge to Dallas County Mask Mandate Shouldn’t Stop Restaurant Owners From Doing the Right Thing

On Wednesday evening, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced he and Attorney General Ken Paxton are now petitioning the 5th Court of Appeals to strike down the mask mandate that Dallas County judge Clay Jenkins announced just hours earlier. No matter how that legal battle shakes out, the county’s restaurant owners have an obligation to require staff — and patrons — to mask up anyway.
Cedar Hill, TX
DFW Community News

Cedar Hill ISD Students Return to Classrooms

Thursday, Cedar Hill ISD students go back to school for in-person instruction. CHISD is one of the districts under Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins’ emergency order requiring masks to be worn by all students, staff and visitors in schools. Superintendent Gerald Hudson joined the leaders of Lancaster ISD, Duncanville ISD...
Irving, TX
DFW Community News

BSW Medical Center Irving Completes New Patient Tower

Irving – Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Irving recently completed the final phase…. … To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.
Mckinney, TX
DFW Community News

New standalone service center for Porsches opens near McKinney ISD stadium

Porsche McKinney Service Center opened July 22 at 4801 S. Hardin Blvd., McKinney. The center is the first of its kind, offering authorized Porsche service and parts exclusively in a standalone facility, per the business’s website. The center provides services that range from routine oil changes and tire rotations to transmission repair and bearing replacement. In addition to services, Porsche McKinney also offers parts and accessories to maintain or enhance vehicles. 469-815-6560 (service), 833-474-0601 (parts). www.porschemckinney.com.
Irving, TX
DFW Community News

City Received Award in Data-Driven Governance

Irving–The city of Irving is one of three cities in Texas that has been awarded…. … To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.
Irving, TX
DFW Community News

Housing Assistance Available to Help Avoid Eviction

Irving—August 1 was to be the day many renters would face eviction and property buyers…. … To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.
Dallas, TX
DFW Community News

Oak Cliff campuses among Dallas ISD schools to receive library upgrades

Dallas ISD and Apple are partnering to enhance libraries across the district. Several Oak Cliff libraries are among those that will be redesigned through Project R.E.A.D, according to a Dallas ISD news release. The yearlong initiative includes improvements such as renovation of library spaces, updating technology and expanding service to include staff and the surrounding communities.
Frisco, TX
DFW Community News

Remote Learning Could Mean $31M Hit to Frisco ISD Budget

The 2021-2022 school year begins Thursday for most students in the Frisco Independent School District. In-person learners, including all middle and high school students in the district, will return to class on Thursday. The more than 8,200 Early Childhood through sixth-grade students who opted for the virtual learning program that...

