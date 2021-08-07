Fortnite leak reveals Among Us crossover in the works

With each new season of Fortnite, the Epic Games Battle Royale has weaved in some significant characters from Marvel and DC Comics, who are available as skins or Battle Pass rewards to hyped players. On the DC side, that has ranged from Batman and Superman to The Flash and Green Arrow — and now it looks like a new character will be joining that list. On Wednesday, a brief video revealed that The Suicide Squad's Robert DuBois/Bloodsport (Idris Elba) will soon be available in the game, complete with an announcement from Elba himself. While we don't know an exact date or how many V-bucks the Bloodsport cosmetics could potentially cost, the video did tease that more information will be revealed "tomorrow", so we could know more as soon as Thursday.