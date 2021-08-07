Fortnite leak reveals Among Us crossover in the works
Fortnite players will have to be more alert than ever, as an Among Us crossover is in the works. Here’s what we know about the exciting new leak. Joining Call of Duty in an effort to add some suspicion to proceedings, Fortnite is allegedly due to get an Among Us style mode. Initially released in June 2018, the indie hit from developers InnerSloth experienced an immense boom in popularity in 2020 as streamers from across the globe flocked to it.www.dexerto.com
Comments / 0