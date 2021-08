We have been keeping a close eye on all of the work being done for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser (a.k.a. the Star Wars hotel) in Disney World. We’ve shared a peek at a new poster that reveals some interesting details, and shared photos showing just what the hotel itself looks like right now. We’ve also heard about some of the dining experiences coming to the hotel and even marveled at the EPIC lightsaber that guests at the hotel will be able to see. Ready to learn even more about this unique Star Wars experience? Today, Disney has dropped some seriously GROUNDBREAKING info!