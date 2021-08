The harvest is on. Spinach and chard are in the freezer. Gorgeous heads of broccoli (Arcadia) are meeting the same fate, much to our advantage. Once the main heads are dealt with, the side shoots will take over from there, and then the Romanesque cauliflower will be the focus of my attention. There it is — the whole point of having a vegetable garden —growing your own food. It isn’t even that big of a deal; it takes time and effort and the rewards are dramatic. I truly wish more of you did it.