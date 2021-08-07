How I Rescued My Long Hair From A Dry & Sad Existence

I, like many people, relaxed my beauty routine over quarantine. The issue: my beauty habits were already questionable at best. My hair colorist knew she could count on me to pop into her chair maaaaybe twice a year, and the same goes for my hair stylist. I tend to wash my waist-length hair once a week (it takes hours to dry), use occasional deep conditioners or hair masks, but thanks to a straight-ish texture, I’ve gotten away with doing the least for 30 years now (and it’s something I don’t see changing any time soon). My hair is naturally dry, but my moisturizing routine was lacking.