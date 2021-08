Great Britain will have two representatives in the final of the women’s floor gymnastics final at Tokyo 2020.Twins Jessica and Jennifer Gadirova will look to add individual success to the bronze medal they helped secure in the team event earlier at these Olympic Games.Follow Tokyo Olympics 2021: Latest medals and updatesAmerican favourite Simone Biles withdrew from the all-around final after pulling out of that team event in the first rotation to focus on her mental health, though she is now due to return to action in Tokyo on Tuesday in the beam final.Twenty-four gymnasts qualified through to the final...