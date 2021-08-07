Cancel
Fighter on Fighter: Breaking down UFC 265's Ciryl Gane

By Andrew Richardson
MMAmania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFast-rising star, Ciryl Gane, will duel with record-setting knockout artist, Derrick Lewis, this Saturday (August 7, 2021) at UFC 265 inside Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. It’s been almost exactly two years since Gane made his first walk to the Octagon at a mere 3-0. Almost immediately, it was clear that the French athlete was far from the normal Heavyweight prospect, let alone one with so little experience. “Bon Gamin” was light on his feet, diverse with his combinations, and mixed takedowns into his attack before finishing a submission. Since then, it’s been nothing but continual progress for Gane. He’s only getting better at 31 years of age, and that’s a scary concept for the rest of the members of the Heavyweight division, most of whom already match up poorly opposite Gane.

