Delta Is Causing A Surge In New Cases In Indiana. Here’s What You Need To Know

wnin.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 delta variant accounts for more than 80 percent of sampled positive cases in Indiana. State health officials have pointed to the variant as the main driver of Indiana’s recent climb in new cases and hospitalizations. Members of the Indiana Two-Way and the Midwest Checkup asked us about the...

news.wnin.org

Comments / 32

