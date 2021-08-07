Cancel
Oculus Quest 2 is getting AR – but could the Quest 3 take it further?

By Henry St Leger
TechRadar
TechRadar
 3 days ago
Oculus is getting into AR, and it has big repercussions for the future direction of the company and its popular line of VR headsets – especially the eventual Oculus Quest 3. The Facebook-owned company recently announced its intention to open up its Oculus platform to augmented reality developers, allowing them to use the Oculus Quest 2 headset to host AR games and apps rather than simply VR titles – setting the scene for an explosion of both consumer and business applications on the popular standalone headset.

