Chicago Weather: Hot And Sticky Weekend Ahead

CHICAGO (CBS) — There is a warm day ahead for the Chicago area with a high in the mid 80s. Also expect a chance for scattered popup showers and storms late in the day and evening. Showers will end before midnight.

The far north and west areas will have a low risk for severe thunderstorms Saturday afternoon, which will be isolated and widely scattered. The latest Storm Prediction Center forecast includes possible thunderstorm winds, hail and a low (2%) risk of tornado.

In this heat and humidity any storms through the weekend could be strong or severe, but they will not be widespread.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and hotter. Expect an isolated shower or storm Sunday afternoon with a better chance for widespread storms at night.

Forecast:

Saturday: Partly sunny. Scattered afternoon storms. 86.

Saturday night: Showers end. Mostly cloudy, 70.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Isolated afternoon showers or storms, 90.