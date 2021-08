Over the weekend the Oilers made a couple of signings. First the team signed RFA goaltender Stuart Skinner to a two year two way deal worth $750,000 a year. Skinner is also waivers exempt in the first year meaning that the team can call him up and send him down without having to worry about another team claiming him. The 22 year old netminder led the AHL in wins last season and posted a 0.914SV%. Skinner is still young and is starting to show the ability that could land him in the NHL in some capacity in the next couple of seasons.