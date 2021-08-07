Cancel
Watertown, MA

Comics: Trouble Gets the Rules of the House, Small Saves Plans a Picnic

By Guest Writer
Watertown News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames DeMarco grew up in Watertown and became a goaltender at age 5. It’s his life’s passion to stand between the pipes and keep the puck out of the net. Combining this with the love of cartooning Small Saves emerged in 1991 and took on a life of his own. “To play goal–then come home and draw Small Saves — is my ideal definition of a good day.” DeMarco recently added “Here’s Trouble” to his cartooning lineup, inspired by drawings he did in the 1980s when he was in high school.

