It turns out that some Hudson Valley stations sell gas that's better for your car than others. If you're like me you probably always thought that all gas was the same. When looking to fill up your tank you most likely just stop at the cheapest gas station without thinking about the brand. Well, that may not be a great idea and could lead to the premature deterioration of your engine. If you're looking to put quality fuel in your tank, experts say that you need to have gas that's registered as "Top Tier." The Hudson Valley companies below all adhere to a higher quality standard that includes the use of important detergent gasoline additives.