Brandon Jay Urban, 41, was called from this life to his heavenly home on Aug. 4, 2021. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, all at King of Kings Church, 11615 I St. To view a live broadcast of the Celebration of Life, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the “View Live Cast” button on our home page.