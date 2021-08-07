Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clemson, SC

Nolan Turner Thrilled to Start Another Fresh Season at Clemson

By Brad Senkiw
Posted by 
AllClemson
AllClemson
 5 days ago

Nolan Turner has been around so long that it would be understandable if he didn't get excited for his 17th consecutive season with the Clemson Tigers.

OK, that's a bit of an exaggeration. Turner is actually entering his sixth and final season, thanks to the extra year of eligibility the NCAA gave all student-athletes after the last campaign.

It does feel like the super senior safety has been around a long time, but Turner was thrilled to get back on the field Friday for Clemson's first practice of fall camp.

"It was a blast. It's exciting each year, getting back with a new team," Turner said. "We've been working all summer, and it's exciting to see what this team is going to be about. We have the same DNA each year but it's cool to find out what this team's personality is going to be like."

For Turner, his mindset is exactly the same as this time last year, when he thought 2020 would be his final season, but he said he "wouldn't want to be anywhere else" and feels "blessed" to be with his teammates for what he thinks will be a big season for a team coming off its sixth consecutive College Football Playoff appearance.

"We've got a lot of talented dudes, a lot of committed guys so it's been a blast to be working with these guys this summer and ultimately get out on this field the first day," Turner said. "I'm just privileged to be out here. It's a lot of fun. I love competing with the guys."

He's also proving to be a huge asset. Nobody on defense, aside from fellow super senior linebacker James Skalski, has the knowledge and experience of playing in huge games as Turner, who will start when the Tigers take on Georgia on Sept. 4.

The young players come to him during practice to learn from the teacher. To put in perspective just how long he's been at Clemson, though, Turner was the student when Ryan Carter, who last played for the Tigers in 2016, was Turner's mentor.

"I'm still one of the guys," Turner said. "It's definitely great to help some of those guys."

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Owen Watterson on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Comments / 0

AllClemson

AllClemson

Clemson, SC
213
Followers
428
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Clemson athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
State
Georgia State
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Carter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson Tigers#College Football Playoff#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Observations From Day Five of Fall Camp: Defense

Getting away from the sometimes glamourous experience of their practice facility and heading to Jervey Meadows is a rite of passage for Clemson football and head coach Dabo Swinney. "Live modern and train old," was Swinney's sentiment Tuesday night in preparation for Wednesday behind McWhorter Stadium, and training old didn't...
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

True Freshman Earning First-Team Reps on O-Line

CLEMSON—The offensive line at Clemson has got to do a better job than they did last year if the Tigers want to return, not just to the playoffs, but the national championship game. Knowing that the Tigers are exploring every option—including putting true freshman Marcus Tate in the starting guard...
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Clemson QB Taisun Phommachanh's Recovery From Achilles Tear 'Amazing'

As it turns out, the questions surrounding the depth behind D.J. Uiagalelei might have been premature. As soon as Taisun Phommachanh went down with a torn Achilles late in the spring game, the questions started to mount. With walk-on Hunter Helms as the only other quarterback on the roster with even minimal playing experience, many wondered if Dabo Swinney would finally have to dip into the transfer portal and find another arm.
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

5 Things We Learned at Monday's Practice

The Clemson Tigers opened up Day 3 of camp Monday, and here are five things we learned from watching practice. The offensive and defensive lines are tired of the offseason talk about them being soft last season. In fact, on the defensive side of the ball one freshman did not finish a drill the right way and was told by a senior, “finish the motherf***ing play. We don’t do that!”
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Swinney, McFadden High Praise for Shipley

The teammate who unapologetically started a Nike Air Monarch shoe trend inside the Clemson facility, January enrollee, and Matthews, N.C. native Will Shipley has left a lasting impression in almost no time with players and staff. "Yeah, he's not like a typical freshman; I mean, it's pretty easy to see,"...
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Offensive Line's Goal in 2021: 'Out-Physical' Everyone

CLEMSON—Clemson's offensive line was a spot of contention among the fanbase and the media last season, as the Tigers manhandled lesser opponents, but were abused against Ohio State in the College Football Playoff. However, offensive lineman Jordan McFadden disagrees with that sentiment. "I wouldn't say necessarily not physical enough, but...
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Observations From Day Three of Fall Camp: Offense

Clemson took the field outside of the indoor practice facility on Monday afternoon for their third practice of fall camp and once again the media was allowed to observe the first six periods. Just like the first two practices, this appears to be a very loose group. Players look like...
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Clemson Bruise Brothers Back for Fall Camp

Baylon Spector and James Skalski have a combined nine years of experience playing linebacker for the Clemson Tigers. The two have played together for so long and so well, they have garnered the nickname "The Bruise Brothers." The Tigers were without both veteran linebackers in the spring, while each player...
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Expectations are High for Tristan Leigh

Anytime a highly touted prospect enters a football program like that of the Clemson Tigers everyone has high expectations. For offensive lineman Tristan Leigh, those expectations are in place, but before he can live up to them he first has to make sure his mind is right. “Obviously, he’s a...
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Swinney: Discipline for Clemson DB Fred Davis is Underway

Fred Davis II has already begun his "internal discipline" for a traffic accident that left a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier with severe injuries, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said Friday. Davis, a sophomore cornerback, caused the wreck after reaching what a Clemson police investigation deemed 115 mph in a...
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Bockhorst on Jordan McFadden: ‘…a phenomenal player’

As a vocal, charismatic personality, Clemson offensive lineman Matt Bockhorst is quick to say most with the Tigers don't lead like him. Tackle Jordan McFadden fell into the bucket of quiet and humble according to Bockhorst, who was high on his teammate's ability despite his 180-degree character. "Yeah, Jordan, that...
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Observations From First Practice of Fall Camp: Defense

The Clemson Tigers have hit the fall camp practice field with media to watch in the best capacity since pre-COVID-19, with loads of storylines and position groups to watch. Defensive names like Bryan Bresee have been added to award watchlists when a name like Andrew Booth Jr. needs to prove himself a true No. 1 cornerback. Day one is often full of rust, but Friday is just the beginning of a grind that will carry the team and its coaching staff through the new year.
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

C.J. Spiller Knew Early On That Clemson Was Home

C.J. Spiller could have played at any school he wanted to. A member of the 2006 recruiting class, Spiller was a 5-star prospect out of Lake Butler, Florida, and a Top-25 talent overall. He was the kind of player that very rarely would even consider coming to Clemson back in those days.
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Swinney Cross-Training Safeties to Help Cornerback Room

Cornerback depth will be an ongoing situation to monitor for Dabo Swinney and Clemson heading into fall camp. Help in nickel and dime packages will put most of the Tigers' scholarship corners onto the field, and Swinney tells Clemson SI excess safety depth will be a key factor in ensuring there's minimal worry there to start the season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy