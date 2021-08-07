Nolan Turner Thrilled to Start Another Fresh Season at Clemson

Nolan Turner has been around so long that it would be understandable if he didn't get excited for his 17th consecutive season with the Clemson Tigers.

OK, that's a bit of an exaggeration. Turner is actually entering his sixth and final season, thanks to the extra year of eligibility the NCAA gave all student-athletes after the last campaign.

It does feel like the super senior safety has been around a long time, but Turner was thrilled to get back on the field Friday for Clemson's first practice of fall camp.

"It was a blast. It's exciting each year, getting back with a new team," Turner said. "We've been working all summer, and it's exciting to see what this team is going to be about. We have the same DNA each year but it's cool to find out what this team's personality is going to be like."

For Turner, his mindset is exactly the same as this time last year, when he thought 2020 would be his final season, but he said he "wouldn't want to be anywhere else" and feels "blessed" to be with his teammates for what he thinks will be a big season for a team coming off its sixth consecutive College Football Playoff appearance.

"We've got a lot of talented dudes, a lot of committed guys so it's been a blast to be working with these guys this summer and ultimately get out on this field the first day," Turner said. "I'm just privileged to be out here. It's a lot of fun. I love competing with the guys."

He's also proving to be a huge asset. Nobody on defense, aside from fellow super senior linebacker James Skalski, has the knowledge and experience of playing in huge games as Turner, who will start when the Tigers take on Georgia on Sept. 4.

The young players come to him during practice to learn from the teacher. To put in perspective just how long he's been at Clemson, though, Turner was the student when Ryan Carter, who last played for the Tigers in 2016, was Turner's mentor.

"I'm still one of the guys," Turner said. "It's definitely great to help some of those guys."

