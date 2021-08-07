Cancel
Rant and Rave: Reader annoyed with suburban chickens

By Submitted by Seattle Times readers
Seattle Times
 3 days ago

RANT to our suburban neighbors whose backyard chickens make loud, obnoxious squawking noises all day, every day. RAVE to the kindhearted woman on First Hill who offered $20 to my husband to buy dog food for our dog. He had our dog with him, sitting on a curb while he was waiting for my brother to have surgery. I thought that was incredibly sweet as obviously she thought he was homeless, and she wanted to help. I know how he looked, but he really didn’t need the money, he just didn’t have a good place to sit. Thanks to the kindhearted giving people out there!

