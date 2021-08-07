Rant and Rave: Reader annoyed with suburban chickens
RANT to our suburban neighbors whose backyard chickens make loud, obnoxious squawking noises all day, every day. RAVE to the kindhearted woman on First Hill who offered $20 to my husband to buy dog food for our dog. He had our dog with him, sitting on a curb while he was waiting for my brother to have surgery. I thought that was incredibly sweet as obviously she thought he was homeless, and she wanted to help. I know how he looked, but he really didn’t need the money, he just didn’t have a good place to sit. Thanks to the kindhearted giving people out there!www.seattletimes.com
