House Rent

Can a landlord use my rental deposit money on other rental properties?

By Asked in Spokane, WA
 4 days ago

I suspect that my landlord is using my deposit money on other rental property they own. When I moved in, I paid a refundable deposit and have a receipt showing it’s been paid. My lease shows the name of the bank where the trust account is holding my deposit. However, I have no access to see if my deposit remains in the trust or the balance that the trust account has. Can my landlord legally use my deposit money for other purposes not related to my rental and can I ask for proof of the trust balance to verify my full deposit has been untouched?

House Rent
