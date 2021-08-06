Can a landlord use my rental deposit money on other rental properties?

I recognize that the rental market is extremely difficult right now. I have a job offer in Key West, but I cannot find anything or get responses from inquiries. I am willing to travel as far up as Marathon, more if necessary. I am looking for a one bedroom or two bedroom place. We are a family of three and we are non smokers, drug free, clean, considerate, no pets, and credit ratings over 800. Our only debt is a car payment. I can also just move myself down for a short term rental until I find a safe place for my family, but this could be challenging because of the snowbird competition. Our budget is $3,000. Thanks for any help.