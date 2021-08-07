The judge released the monies to the landlord.. does that mean I have to move?
Absolutely no way to tell here on line. One would have to review the Pleading File to have any clue. Odds are, the answer is likely YES, as an eviction is based on the tenant's failure to pay rent after 3 days notice, and it appears you did not pay at THAT time (if you deposited the money in the Court registry). But that would just be a guess. Consult a good local tenants lawyer ASAP. Eviction is LITIGATION, and issomething that should NEVER be defended without a LAWYER'S guidance. Hope this helps. gsg.avvo.com
