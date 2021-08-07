The judge released the monies to the landlord.. does that mean I have to move?

The 13th Amendment outlaws slavery except as punishment for a crime. That means that Black and Brown people in prisons all over the country are forced to work for low or no wages, while others profit. In this episode of Rattling the Bars, Eddie Conway speaks with California organizers Jeronimo Aguilar and John Cannon about why we must fight to eradicate the last vestiges of slavery and how they are using legislation and other methods to get the job done. Jeronimo Aguilar is an Elder Freeman Policy Fellow at Legal Services for Prisoners with Children, where he is working on local and statewide legislative efforts including the Vision Act and Oakland Rejects Slavery. John Cannon is a Policy Fellow at Legal Services for Prisoners with Children and an organizer with All of Us or None, a grassroots civil and human rights organization fighting for the rights of formerly-and currently-incarcerated people and our families.