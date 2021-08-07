Cancel
Wagoner, OK

Doug Moore appointed Wagoner City planner: ‘We’re so close to that growth’

By Justin Ayer
Tulsa World
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Doug Moore looks at the city of Wagoner, he sees a perfect place for people to live —right in the heart of a growing, industry-minded section of Midwestern America. “Just turn around and look at what’s going on at MidAmerica Industrial Park (in Pryor) and all of those companies going in there. We’re minutes away from Broken Arrow and the Tulsa metro. The continuation continues down the turnpike. It’s why we need to provide a great quality of life for those employees who want to live in Wagoner.”

