Twins aim to follow up clutch bullpen performances vs. Astros

The 2021 Trade Deadline turned out to be one of the most exciting Trade Deadlines to the history of the game. Deals were flying around the news feed and there were blockbusters aplenty. The Houston Astros were not a part of any blockbusters at the Trade Deadline, but they definitely addressed their most important need: the bullpen. The Astros made a few trades, all for relievers, and made themselves a more complete team. Here are the details of the trades, as well as the impact the trades will have on the team.