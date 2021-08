It’s the return of shaved-head Eleven, just in time to match Hopper. In the new teaser trailer for Stranger Things 4, we get a flashback to the laboratory in which Eleven was created, where a group of children are playing under the menacing eye of their “papa,” Dr. Martin Brenner. Brenner allegedly died by Demogorgon in season one, but in season two, a lab employee tells Eleven he’s still out there. “Eleven, are you listening?” he calls out to her in the teaser. Looks like the new season will explore her supernatural origin story, or maybe even involve other psychokinetic kids.