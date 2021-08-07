This Surprising Paint Color Is Bobby Berk’s Secret To Making Any Room Look Expensive

“The bathroom arch is the 1920s equivalent of the subway tile backsplash in 2021. It’s the thing that everyone wanted to have,” says designer Anne Sage. No one could have predicted that the detail would be as covetable now as it was a century ago, but there Sage was with her clients, a young couple who had just bought a 1920s Tudor-inspired home in Los Angeles, standing in a bathroom that had not one but two arches. And they wanted to keep them. “It was definitely a jaw-dropping moment,” Sage recalls of walking into the space for the first time. The buttery gold wall tiles and black bullnose trim were 100 years old. “You realize, this is what new builds in 1923 looked and felt like, more or less,” says the designer.