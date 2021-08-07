Cancel
Randolph County, NC

Flood Advisory issued for Randolph by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 09:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 11:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Randolph The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Flood Advisory for Davidson County in central North Carolina Southeastern Forsyth County in central North Carolina Guilford County in central North Carolina Randolph County in central North Carolina * Until 1045 AM EDT. * At 853 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Greensboro, Winston-Salem, High Point, Asheboro, Lexington, Randleman, Thomasville, Kernersville, McLeansville, Linwood, Archdale, Summerfield, Trinity, Gibsonville, Walkertown, Pleasant Garden, Jamestown, Liberty, Ramseur and Denton.

alerts.weather.gov

