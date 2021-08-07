Cancel
Barcelona confirm Lionel Messi farewell news conference for Sunday

By Adriana Garcia
ESPN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLionel Messi will give a farewell news conference on Sunday at 12 p.m. CET (6 a.m. ET) at the Camp Nou, hours before Barcelona play the Joan Gamper trophy. Sources had told ESPN the 34-year-old had reached an agreement to sign a new five-year deal at Camp Nou, extending his 21-year link with the club, which included a considerable wage reduction. However, Barca announced on Thursday that Messi will not continue at the club with his contract having expired on June 30.

