Barcelona confirm Lionel Messi farewell news conference for Sunday
Lionel Messi will give a farewell news conference on Sunday at 12 p.m. CET (6 a.m. ET) at the Camp Nou, hours before Barcelona play the Joan Gamper trophy. Sources had told ESPN the 34-year-old had reached an agreement to sign a new five-year deal at Camp Nou, extending his 21-year link with the club, which included a considerable wage reduction. However, Barca announced on Thursday that Messi will not continue at the club with his contract having expired on June 30.www.espn.com
