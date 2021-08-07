Cancel
Park City, UT

Where was the water going? Park City took another approach to water conservation

By Shelley K. Mesch
Salt Lake Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story is part of The Salt Lake Tribune’s ongoing commitment to identify solutions to Utah’s biggest challenges through the work of the Innovation Lab. As persistent drought conditions have threatened the water supply in Utah, Park City residents met the call to conserve by cutting water use by 50% since 2000. The city’s tiered water pricing, notices to residents of potential water overuse and savings comparisons with similar water users encouraged the residents to cut back.

www.sltrib.com

