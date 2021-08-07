Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Panthers 2021 training camp: Notes from Friday night Fan Fest practice

By Rushil Vashee
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m3BuM_0bKmdMYb00

Friday night, the Panthers hosted their Fan Fest celebration— the much-anticipated annual combination of training camp and preseason hype.

The event took place at the team’s home field: the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, and we were there live. Here are eight observations from the practice.

Players got acquainted with the artificial turf

Friday night was the players’ first time practicing at the stadium this year, meaning it was also their first experience on the artificial turf. Although Matt Rhule and company decided to ease into practice to let everyone get accustomed to the change, Christian McCaffrey announced on the TV broadcast that he “likes the turf a lot.”

The rain made an appearance

The event drew more than 20,000 fans to the stadium, but even that was fewer than anticipated. The forecast of rain for the evening may have deterred some from attending Fan Fest, but we think that the heavy downpour around 9:30 P.M. only made the fireworks and laser show even more exciting.

Some key players didn’t practice

Wide receiver Robby Anderson missed the evening practice with an undisclosed family matter, while a few other important names sat out with injury. Shaq Thompson and Darius Clark wore green jerseys, while DB Juston Burris had a veteran day off. TE Stephen Sullivan returned to the field for the first time during training camp, but still waited on the sidelines as he remains on the COVID/Reserve list.

Different options at kick returner

While we noted that running back Chuba Hubbard, wide receiver David Moore, and RB/WR Trenton Cannon primarily fielded kickoffs at last Saturday night’s practice, the team switched up those players a bit last night. At Fan Fest, we saw David Moore joined by rookie wide receivers Shi Smith and C.J. Saunders, along with D.J. Moore and Christian McCaffrey.

Omar Bayless shows out again

The 2020 training camp phenom continues to impress in 2021. Last night, Bayless hauled in multiple receptions on 7-on-7 drills from different quarterbacks, then followed it up by playing a key receiving role in the one-minute drill the team ran at the end of practice. Bayless will compete for one of the team’s final spots on the depth chart at receiver.

Bad day for the backup running backs

The Panthers focused a lot more attention on the pass-catching side of the running back position, and it resulted in a lot of drops and miscues for the backups. Chuba Hubbard dropped a pass from P.J. Walker, then tipped it into the hands of DB Sean Chandler who returned it to the house. Later, Trenton Cannon dropped a pass from Will Grier then slipped on a route in consecutive plays. Cannon redeemed himself with a deep sideline catch over Keith Taylor, but this is an area that needs work.

David Tepper is excited for the season

The team’s owner, for one, seemed pumped to have fans back in the stadium. In classic David Tepper fashion, he responded to a question by team reporter Kristen Balboni about how he feels by simply stating, “It feels pretty frickin’ great!”

Next, the Panthers head back to Spartanburg for a few practices before traveling to Indianapolis for their joint practices with the Colts.

Gallery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f0E55_0bKmdMYb00

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

27K+
Followers
57K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Tepper
Person
Sean Chandler
Person
Chuba Hubbard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#American Football#The Covid Reserve#Rb#Spartanburg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Saquon Barkley News

New York Giants fans woke up to some big Saquon Barkley news on Monday morning. According to a report from Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, the superstar running back is set to return to the Giants this week. Barkley, who missed most of the 2020 season with a...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 Packers first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2021 NFL season

The Green Bay Packers have already had quite the interesting offseason as future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers is officially back in the mix with All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams also agreeing to play nice with the team’s front office. Fresh off a season in which the Packers reached the NFC Championship Game before coming up short against the eventual Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay is now primed to return to glory in 2021-22 in what could be the last hoorah as a member of the heralded NFC North franchise for the aforementioned Rodgers.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Plan To Waive Notable Tight End

The Baltimore Ravens are moving on from a tight end they signed after he went undrafted in 2020. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Ravens plan to waive former Oregon star tight end Jacob Breeland. Breeland’s senior year with the Ducks was derailed by an injury. Per Pelissero, he’s still working his way back from the major setback.
NFLRock Hill Herald

From story lines to schedules, a guide for fans attending Carolina Panthers training camp

In 2019, it seemed unlikely that the Carolina Panthers may ever return to Spartanburg, S.C. for training camp. After a year spent away from Wofford College due to COVID-19, the Panthers are making a big return with the 2021 training camp. In Spartanburg, the Panthers will be one of just four teams practicing away from their home facility for the entirety of training camp, along with the Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs.
NFLPatriot Ledger

Observations from first practice of Patriots training camp

FOXBORO – As is the case with firsts, excitement swirled around the first official practice of training camp for the New England Patriots Wednesday. There were highlights and lowlights from the practice session that certainly will be dissected and overreacted to even with the start of the regular season still well over a month away.
NFLchiefs.com

Five Observations from Friday's Practice | Chiefs Training Camp 7/30

It was day three of practices up in St. Joseph on Friday morning as the Kansas City Chiefs continued training camp. In terms of who didn't take the field, the injury report remained the same as Thursday. Tight end Travis Kelce (hip/back tightness), linebacker Anthony Hitchens (hamstring), defensive end Malik Herring (knee), tight end Nick Keizer (back), offensive lineman Kyle Long (leg) and tailback Darwin Thompson (COVID protocols) were among those who didn't practice.
NFLneworleanssun.com

Vikings 'Thrilled' as Fans Return to Training Camp Practices

EAGAN, Minn. - A familiar yet special sound permeated the practice fields Wednesday afternoon at Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center. The SKOL Chant is back thanks to enthusiastic and energetic Vikings fans who made their return to U.S. Bank Vikings Training Camp for the first time since 2019. Vikings quarterback...
Steelers Depot

Steelers Friday Training Camp Injury Report — OLB Cassius Marsh Unable To Finish Night Practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers conducted another practice at Heinz Field on Friday only this time it was a later evening session. Several players were held out of that Friday night practice and that long list included quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (rest), outside linebacker T.J. Watt, tight end Eric Ebron (elbow), defssevive tackle Cameron Heyward (rest), defensive end Stephon Tuitt, center J.C. Hassenauer (knee), Zach Banner (knee), and Jaylen Samuels (undisclosed). Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the overall health of the team after practice was over with.
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

Eagles Training Camp Practice Notes: Zech McPhearson rules the day

Today marked the sixth 2021 Philadelphia Eagles training camp practice. Here’s what I observed! UPDATE: Today’s BGN Radio practice recap podcast is also live. Let’s do things a little differently and look at Hurts through his different phases of practice. Position drills:. Hurts didn’t excel here. The following clip shows...
NFLfullpresscoverage.com

Notes From Week One Of Patriots Training Camp

Week one of New England Patriots training camp is complete as we look back at what we learned over four days. The first week of Patriots training camp is in the books with four practices, none in pads, and a very entertaining several days for the fans. Of course, it...

Comments / 0

Community Policy