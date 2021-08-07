Cancel
More than movies; Mahoning Drive-In supporters say events more like a convention

By Chris Reber creber@tnonline.com
Times News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA planned solar farm threatened to destroy the Mahoning Drive-In theater. Instead it awakened the legion of supporters local and beyond. That wave of support not only changed the solar farm developers’ mind, it is helping build the theater into something more permanent than before the crisis took place. The...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachael Smith
Person
Hulk Hogan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conventions#Drive In Theater#The Movies#Cult Movies#New York Times#Atomic Home Video
